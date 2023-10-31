Pierre-Luc Dubois will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs play at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. There are prop bets for Dubois available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Dubois has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:48 on the ice per game.

Dubois has a goal in two of the eight games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

In four of eight games this year, Dubois has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Dubois has had an assist twice this year in eight games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Dubois has an implied probability of 53.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Dubois has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 8 Games 2 5 Points 1 3 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

