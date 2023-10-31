Phillip Danault and the Los Angeles Kings will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prop bets for Danault in that upcoming Kings-Maple Leafs game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Phillip Danault vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Danault Season Stats Insights

Danault has averaged 17:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Danault has scored a goal in one of eight games this season.

In three of eight games this season, Danault has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of eight games this season, Danault has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 50% that Danault goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Danault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Danault Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 8 Games 2 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

