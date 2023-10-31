When the Los Angeles Kings play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Mikey Anderson light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Anderson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

