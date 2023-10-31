The Los Angeles Kings (4-2-2) bring a three-game road winning streak into a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2-1) on Tuesday, October 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we project to capture the win in Tuesday's game.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Maple Leafs 5, Kings 4.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-155)

Maple Leafs (-155) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.4 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)

Kings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a record of 4-2-2 this season and are -2-2 in overtime games.

Los Angeles has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

Los Angeles failed to win both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Kings have scored three or more goals six times, earning 10 points from those matchups (4-0-2).

This season, Los Angeles has capitalized on a single power-play goal in four games and registered six points with a record of 3-1-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 3-1-2 (eight points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents twice, earning a total of two points across those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 10th 3.5 Goals Scored 4.38 1st 12th 3 Goals Allowed 3.5 26th 7th 33.5 Shots 33 9th 12th 29.6 Shots Allowed 27.6 3rd 5th 32.14% Power Play % 16.67% 17th 26th 74.07% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 9th

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

