Kings vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 31
The Los Angeles Kings (4-2-2) bring a three-game road winning streak into a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2-1) on Tuesday, October 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.
As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we project to capture the win in Tuesday's game.
Kings vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Maple Leafs 5, Kings 4.
- Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-155)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)
Kings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings have a record of 4-2-2 this season and are -2-2 in overtime games.
- Los Angeles has won its only game that was decided by one goal.
- Los Angeles failed to win both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Kings have scored three or more goals six times, earning 10 points from those matchups (4-0-2).
- This season, Los Angeles has capitalized on a single power-play goal in four games and registered six points with a record of 3-1-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 3-1-2 (eight points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents twice, earning a total of two points across those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|10th
|3.5
|Goals Scored
|4.38
|1st
|12th
|3
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|26th
|7th
|33.5
|Shots
|33
|9th
|12th
|29.6
|Shots Allowed
|27.6
|3rd
|5th
|32.14%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|17th
|26th
|74.07%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.71%
|9th
Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
