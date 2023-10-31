The Los Angeles Kings (4-2-2), winners of three road games in a row, visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2-1) at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-155) Kings (+130) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

This season the Kings have been an underdog three times, and won one of those games.

Los Angeles has not had a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +130.

The implied probability of a win by the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 43.5%.

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in six of eight games this season.

Kings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 28 (13th) Goals 35 (3rd) 24 (12th) Goals Allowed 28 (21st) 9 (6th) Power Play Goals 6 (15th) 7 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (8th)

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings have the league's third-best scoring offense (35 total goals, 4.4 per game).

The Kings have given up 28 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 21st.

Their sixth-best goal differential is +7.

