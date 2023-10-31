Kings vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Kings (4-2-2), winners of three road games in a row, visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2-1) at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-155)
|Kings (+130)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kings Betting Insights
- This season the Kings have been an underdog three times, and won one of those games.
- Los Angeles has not had a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +130.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 43.5%.
- Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in six of eight games this season.
Kings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|28 (13th)
|Goals
|35 (3rd)
|24 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|28 (21st)
|9 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (15th)
|7 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|4 (8th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings have the league's third-best scoring offense (35 total goals, 4.4 per game).
- The Kings have given up 28 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their sixth-best goal differential is +7.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.