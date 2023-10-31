Among the best players to keep an eye on when the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena -- starting at 8:00 PM ET -- are the Maple Leafs' William Nylander and the Kings' Kevin Fiala.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings Players to Watch

Fiala is a top offensive contributor for his club with 11 points (1.4 per game), as he has recorded one goal and 10 assists in eight games (playing 18:13 per game).

Anze Kopitar is a top contributor for Los Angeles, with eight total points this season. In eight games, he has scored four goals and provided four assists.

This season, Adrian Kempe has two goals and six assists for Toronto.

In the crease, Pheonix Copley has a .788 save percentage (65th in the league), with 41 total saves, while giving up 11 goals (5.0 goals against average). He has put together a 1-0-1 record between the posts for Los Angeles this season.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

Nylander is one of Toronto's top contributors (12 points), via put up six goals and six assists.

John Tavares has four goals and seven assists, equaling 11 points (1.4 per game).

Auston Matthews' 10 points this season are via seven goals and three assists.

In four games, Joseph Woll's record is 3-1-0. He has conceded five goals (1.33 goals against average) and has recorded 123 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 10th 3.5 Goals Scored 4.38 1st 12th 3 Goals Allowed 3.5 26th 7th 33.5 Shots 33 10th 12th 29.6 Shots Allowed 27.6 4th 4th 32.14% Power Play % 16.67% 18th 25th 74.07% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 9th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.