The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2-1) are the favorites when they host the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-2) on Tuesday, October 31. The Maple Leafs are -155 on the moneyline to win over the Kings (+130) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Maple Leafs Moneyline Kings Moneyline Total BetMGM -155 +130 6.5

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Toronto's eight matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals three times.

The Maple Leafs have gone 4-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Kings have been the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.

Toronto is 3-1 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Los Angeles has not entered a game with bigger moneyline odds than +130.

