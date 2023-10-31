Kings vs. Maple Leafs: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 31
The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2-1) are the favorites when they host the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-2) on Tuesday, October 31. The Maple Leafs are -155 on the moneyline to win over the Kings (+130) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Kings vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Maple Leafs Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-155
|+130
|6.5
Kings vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends
- Toronto's eight matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals three times.
- The Maple Leafs have gone 4-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Kings have been the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.
- Toronto is 3-1 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game with bigger moneyline odds than +130.
