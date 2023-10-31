The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2-1) will host the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-2) -- who've won three straight away from home -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Kings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings allow 3.5 goals per game (28 in total), 21st in the league.

The Kings are third in the NHL in scoring (35 goals, 4.4 per game).

On the defensive end, the Kings have given up 3.4 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 35 goals over that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 8 1 10 11 4 5 0% Anze Kopitar 8 4 4 8 2 2 59.6% Adrian Kempe 8 2 6 8 1 1 100% Trevor Moore 8 5 2 7 3 3 30% Mikey Anderson 8 1 6 7 0 1 -

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs rank 12th in goals against, conceding 24 total goals (three per game) in league action.

The Maple Leafs' 28 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 2.8 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 28 goals over that stretch.

