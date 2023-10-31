How to Watch the Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2-1) will host the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-2) -- who've won three straight away from home -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can follow the action on ESPN as the Maple Leafs take on the Kings.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings allow 3.5 goals per game (28 in total), 21st in the league.
- The Kings are third in the NHL in scoring (35 goals, 4.4 per game).
- On the defensive end, the Kings have given up 3.4 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 35 goals over that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|8
|1
|10
|11
|4
|5
|0%
|Anze Kopitar
|8
|4
|4
|8
|2
|2
|59.6%
|Adrian Kempe
|8
|2
|6
|8
|1
|1
|100%
|Trevor Moore
|8
|5
|2
|7
|3
|3
|30%
|Mikey Anderson
|8
|1
|6
|7
|0
|1
|-
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs rank 12th in goals against, conceding 24 total goals (three per game) in league action.
- The Maple Leafs' 28 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 2.8 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 28 goals over that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|8
|6
|6
|12
|1
|6
|0%
|John Tavares
|8
|4
|7
|11
|3
|6
|61.8%
|Auston Matthews
|8
|7
|3
|10
|6
|10
|48.2%
|Morgan Rielly
|8
|2
|5
|7
|8
|4
|-
|Mitchell Marner
|8
|2
|5
|7
|9
|7
|-
