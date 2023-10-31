The Los Angeles Kings' (4-2-2) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Tuesday, October 31 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2-1) at Scotiabank Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Lee LW Out Undisclosed Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body Jake McCabe D Questionable Groin

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Kings Season Insights

The Kings are second in the league in scoring (35 goals, 4.4 per game).

Los Angeles allows 3.5 goals per game (28 total), which ranks 24th in the NHL.

Their +7 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

Toronto's 28 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 10th in the league.

Its goal differential (+4) makes the team 10th-best in the league.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-155) Kings (+130) 6.5

