Kings vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - October 31
The Los Angeles Kings' (4-2-2) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Tuesday, October 31 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2-1) at Scotiabank Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andre Lee
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Viktor Arvidsson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jake McCabe
|D
|Questionable
|Groin
Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings are second in the league in scoring (35 goals, 4.4 per game).
- Los Angeles allows 3.5 goals per game (28 total), which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- Their +7 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- Toronto's 28 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 10th in the league.
- Its goal differential (+4) makes the team 10th-best in the league.
Kings vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-155)
|Kings (+130)
|6.5
