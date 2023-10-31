Kevin Fiala and the Los Angeles Kings will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prop bets for Fiala in that upcoming Kings-Maple Leafs matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kevin Fiala vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Fiala has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 18:13 on the ice per game.

Fiala has a goal in one of his eight games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In seven of eight games this season, Fiala has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Fiala has an assist in seven of eight games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Fiala hits the over on his points prop total is 65.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 52.4% chance of Fiala having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 8 Games 2 11 Points 2 1 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

