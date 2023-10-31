Should you bet on Jordan Spence to find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

Spence is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Spence has no points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

