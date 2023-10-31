Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Does a bet on Doughty intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drew Doughty vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty's plus-minus this season, in 26:14 per game on the ice, is +5.

Doughty has scored a goal in three of eight games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Doughty has a point in five of eight games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Doughty has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Doughty has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Doughty Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 8 Games 2 6 Points 0 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.