When the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Drew Doughty light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Doughty stats and insights

Doughty has scored in three of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 26.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.