When the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Carl Grundstrom find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Grundstrom stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Grundstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Grundstrom has scored one goal on the power play.

Grundstrom averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

