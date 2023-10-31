Will Blake Lizotte Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on October 31?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Blake Lizotte a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Lizotte stats and insights
- In two of eight games this season, Lizotte has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.
- Lizotte has no points on the power play.
- Lizotte's shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
