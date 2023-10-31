Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to bet on Kopitar's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anze Kopitar vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

Kopitar has averaged 21:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Kopitar has scored a goal in three of eight games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In six of eight games this season, Kopitar has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of eight games this season, Kopitar has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Kopitar has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 8 Games 2 8 Points 2 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

