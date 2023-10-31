Will Andreas Englund Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on October 31?
When the Los Angeles Kings play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Andreas Englund score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Andreas Englund score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Englund stats and insights
- Englund is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Englund has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.