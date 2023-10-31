Adrian Kempe will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kempe are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Adrian Kempe vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe has averaged 19:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Kempe has a goal in two of eight games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Kempe has a point in five games this year (out of eight), including multiple points three times.

In five of eight games this season, Kempe has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Kempe hits the over on his points prop total is 65.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Kempe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kempe Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 8 Games 2 8 Points 1 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

