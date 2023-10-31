Can we expect Adrian Kempe scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180

Kempe stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Kempe has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kempe's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

