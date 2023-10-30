Should you wager on Urho Vaakanainen to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Vaakanainen stats and insights

Vaakanainen is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

Vaakanainen has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

