Troy Terry will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins play on Monday at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Terry intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy Terry vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry has averaged 19:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Terry has a goal in two of eight games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Terry has registered a point in a game three times this season over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

Terry has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of eight games played.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Terry goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Terry has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Terry Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins are allowing 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 8 Games 1 5 Points 2 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.