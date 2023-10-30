Should you wager on Troy Terry to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Terry stats and insights

  • In two of eight games this season, Terry has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • Terry has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Penguins are giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

