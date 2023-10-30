Trevor Zegras will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins play on Monday at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Zegras against the Penguins, we have plenty of info to help.

Trevor Zegras vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Zegras Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Zegras has averaged 18:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In one of eight games this season, Zegras has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Zegras has recorded a point twice this year in eight games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Zegras has had an assist in one of eight games this season.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Zegras hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Zegras has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zegras Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 8 Games 2 2 Points 3 1 Goals 2 1 Assists 1

