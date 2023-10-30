In the upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Trevor Zegras to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Trevor Zegras score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zegras stats and insights

Zegras has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

Zegras has scored one goal on the power play.

Zegras' shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.