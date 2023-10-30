The Los Angeles Lakers, Taurean Prince included, hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 132-127 loss to the Kings, Prince put up 20 points.

Below we will dive into Prince's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-108)

Over 9.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)

Over 2.5 (-161) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-135)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Magic allowed 114 points per game last year, 15th in the league.

Giving up 42 rebounds per game last year, the Magic were seventh in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Magic were 19th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25.9 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Magic were ranked 25th in the NBA last year, conceding 13 makes per game.

Taurean Prince vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/3/2023 19 8 2 2 2 0 0 11/16/2022 14 5 1 3 0 0 0

