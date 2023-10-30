In one of the many exciting matchups on the soccer schedule today, Besiktas JK and Gaziantep square off in a Turkish Süper Lig match.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Besiktas JK vs Gaziantep

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 12:55 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: AS Saint-Étienne vs Angers

  • League: Domino's Ligue 2
  • Game Time: 3:35 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Boavista vs SCP

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLS: Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC

  • League: MLS
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: El Nacional vs Guayaquil City

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLS: Seattle Sounders FC vs Dallas

  • League: MLS
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.