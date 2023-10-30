The Anaheim Ducks, with Ryan Strome, take the ice Monday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Strome interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Ryan Strome vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Strome has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 18:00 on the ice per game.

Strome has a goal in two of eight games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Strome has a point in six games this season (out of eight), including multiple points three times.

In five of eight games this season, Strome has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Strome's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Strome Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 8 Games 2 10 Points 1 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

