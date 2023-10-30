Can we count on Ryan Strome lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Strome's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.