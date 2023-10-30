Should you bet on Ross Johnston to light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

Johnston is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Johnston has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

