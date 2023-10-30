The Detroit Lions (5-2) are listed as 8.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4). This contest has an over/under of 46 points.

Raiders vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-8.5) 46 -400 +320 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-7.5) 45.5 -370 +295 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Las Vegas vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Raiders vs. Lions Betting Insights

Las Vegas is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Las Vegas has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this year.

Detroit has posted a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions have covered every time (1-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Detroit games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (57.1%).

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Davante Adams - - - - 72.5 (-115) - Austin Hooper - - - - 12.5 (-120) - Jakobi Meyers - - - - 60.5 (-118) - Josh Jacobs - - 67.5 (-115) - 19.5 (-118) - Michael Mayer - - - - 21.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

