Raiders vs. Lions Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Detroit Lions (5-2) are listed as 8.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4). This contest has an over/under of 46 points.
Before the Lions play the Raiders, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Raiders as they ready for this matchup against the Lions.
Raiders vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-8.5)
|46
|-400
|+320
|FanDuel
|Lions (-7.5)
|45.5
|-370
|+295
Las Vegas vs. Detroit Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Raiders vs. Lions Betting Insights
- Las Vegas is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Las Vegas has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this year.
- Detroit has posted a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lions have covered every time (1-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Detroit games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (57.1%).
Raiders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Davante Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|72.5 (-115)
|-
|Austin Hooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12.5 (-120)
|-
|Jakobi Meyers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|60.5 (-118)
|-
|Josh Jacobs
|-
|-
|67.5 (-115)
|-
|19.5 (-118)
|-
|Michael Mayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
