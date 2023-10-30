How to Watch Raiders vs. Lions Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:57 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (5-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) play at Ford Field on Monday, October 30, 2023.
We provide more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Lions vs. Raiders
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN
Raiders Insights
- This season the Raiders average 5.6 fewer points per game (16) than the Lions surrender (21.6).
- The Raiders rack up 284.1 yards per game, 32.8 fewer yards than the 316.9 the Lions allow.
- This year Las Vegas rushes for 7.7 fewer yards per game (68.6) than Detroit allows (76.3).
- The Raiders have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Lions have forced (9).
Raiders Away Performance
- The Raiders score 14 points per game on the road (two less than their overall average), and concede 27 on the road (four more than overall).
- On the road, the Raiders rack up 250 yards per game and concede 334.5. That's less than they gain overall (284.1), but more than they allow (316.4).
- Las Vegas' average passing yards gained (192.3) and allowed (183.3) on the road are both lower than its overall averages of 215.6 and 187.4, respectively.
- On the road, the Raiders rack up 57.8 rushing yards per game and give up 151.3. That's less than they gain overall (68.6), and more than they allow (129).
- The Raiders' offensive third-down percentage in away games (28.9%) is lower than their overall average (35%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (49%) is higher than overall (45.6%).
Raiders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/9/2023
|Green Bay
|W 17-13
|ABC/ESPN
|10/15/2023
|New England
|W 21-17
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Chicago
|L 30-12
|FOX
|10/30/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/5/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New York
|-
|NBC
|11/19/2023
|at Miami
|-
|CBS
