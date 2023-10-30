The Detroit Lions will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on Monday, October 30 at 8:15 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Lions will win -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Lions are compiling 24.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, surrendering 21.6 points per game. The Raiders' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, registering 16 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 21st with 23 points allowed per contest.

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-7.5) Under (46.5) Lions 30, Raiders 13

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 25.6% chance of a victory for the Raiders.

Las Vegas is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Raiders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

This year, games featuring Las Vegas have gone over the point total twice.

Games involving the Raiders this year have averaged 43.9 points per game, a 2.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

The Lions have a 78.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Detroit has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Lions have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

In Detroit's seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

The over/under for this game is 46.5 points, 0.5 more than the average point total for Lions games this season.

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 24.9 21.6 31 22.3 20.3 21 Las Vegas 16 23 18.7 17.7 14 27

