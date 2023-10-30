The Detroit Lions (5-2) will meet the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

Interested in live betting the Lions/Raiders matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game bets.

Raiders vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Raiders have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

The Lions have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Raiders have been outscored in the second quarter five times and won two times in seven games this season.

In seven games this year, the Lions have lost the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent five times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of seven games this season, the Raiders have won the third quarter one time, lost five times, and tied one time.

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging two points in the third quarter (29th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of seven games this season, the Raiders have lost the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent five times.

In seven games this season, the Lions have won the fourth quarter five times, lost one time, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in that quarter.

Raiders vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Out of seven games this season, the Raiders have been winning after the first half two times and have trailed after the first half five times.

In seven games this year, the Lions have led after the first half five times (4-1 in those games) and have been losing after the first half two times (1-1).

2nd Half

Digging into scoring in the second half this season, the Raiders have won the second half in four games and have lost the second half in three games.

In seven games this year, the Lions have won the second half three times (2-1 record in those games), been outscored three times (2-1), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 10.7 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 11 points on average in the second half.

