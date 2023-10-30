The Anaheim Ducks (4-4) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5) on the road on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Monday's matchup.

Ducks vs. Penguins Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final score of Ducks 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+200)

Ducks (+200) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks vs Penguins Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 2-0-2 record in overtime matchups this season and a 4-4 overall record.

Anaheim has earned four points (2-2-0) in its four games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Ducks registered only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win the only game this season when it scored two goals.

So far this season, the Ducks have scored more than two goals four times and won each of those games.

In the one game when Anaheim has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.

When outshooting its opponent, Anaheim is 1-3-0 (two points) this season.

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents four times this season, and earned six points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 19th 2.88 Goals Scored 3.13 15th 18th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3 12th 2nd 35 Shots 28.1 26th 9th 29 Shots Allowed 31 21st 30th 10% Power Play % 11.54% 26th 10th 84% Penalty Kill % 75.61% 19th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Ducks vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.