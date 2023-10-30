Ducks vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Anaheim Ducks (4-4) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5) on the road on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Monday's matchup.
Ducks vs. Penguins Predictions for Monday
Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final score of Ducks 4, Penguins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+200)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ducks vs Penguins Additional Info
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks have a 2-0-2 record in overtime matchups this season and a 4-4 overall record.
- Anaheim has earned four points (2-2-0) in its four games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Ducks registered only one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- Anaheim failed to win the only game this season when it scored two goals.
- So far this season, the Ducks have scored more than two goals four times and won each of those games.
- In the one game when Anaheim has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.
- When outshooting its opponent, Anaheim is 1-3-0 (two points) this season.
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents four times this season, and earned six points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|19th
|2.88
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|15th
|18th
|3.13
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|2nd
|35
|Shots
|28.1
|26th
|9th
|29
|Shots Allowed
|31
|21st
|30th
|10%
|Power Play %
|11.54%
|26th
|10th
|84%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.61%
|19th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Ducks vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.