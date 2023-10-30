When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Mintyukov stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
  • Mintyukov has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

