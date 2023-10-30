When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Mintyukov stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

Mintyukov has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

