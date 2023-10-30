In the Week 8 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Michael Mayer hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Michael Mayer score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Mayer has 10 catches on 15 targets for 129 yards, with an average of 21.5 yards per game.

Having played five games this year, Mayer has not had a TD reception.

Michael Mayer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 3 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 3 2 39 0 Week 6 Patriots 6 5 75 0 Week 7 @Bears 4 2 13 0

