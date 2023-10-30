The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Max Jones find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Jones has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

