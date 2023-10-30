Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at PPG Paints Arena. If you're considering a wager on McTavish against the Penguins, we have plenty of info to help.

Mason McTavish vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

McTavish has averaged 17:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In three of eight games this season, McTavish has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of eight games this year, McTavish has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

McTavish has had an assist in a game three times this year over eight games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that McTavish goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McTavish has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

McTavish Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 8 Games 2 8 Points 3 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

