When the Anaheim Ducks play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mason McTavish score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

McTavish has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

McTavish averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.