Best bets are available for when the Detroit Lions (5-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Ford Field on Monday, October 30, 2023.

When is Lions vs. Raiders?

  • Game Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: ABC/ESPN
Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Lions winning by a considerably larger margin (16.4 points). Take the Lions.
  • The Lions have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 77.5%.
  • The Lions have won four of the five games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (80%).
  • Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -345 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
  • The Raiders have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Detroit (-7)
  • The Lions have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-2-0).
  • Detroit has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
  • The Raiders are 3-3-1 against the spread this year.
  • Las Vegas is winless against the spread when it has played as 7-point underdogs or more (0-1-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (46.5)
  • The two teams average a combined 5.6 fewer points per game, 40.9 (including the postseason), than this matchup's over/under of 46.5 points.
  • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 44.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the over/under in this game.
  • Four of the Lions' seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).
  • The Raiders have hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
6 92.8 3

Josh Jacobs Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
7 49.6 2 30.7 0

