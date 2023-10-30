Can we anticipate Leo Carlsson finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

Carlsson has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

Carlsson has zero points on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

