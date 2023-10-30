LeBron James could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, versus the Orlando Magic.

Last time out, which was on October 29, James posted 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in a 132-127 loss against the Kings.

Below, we dig into James' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-112)

Over 19.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+104)

Over 7.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+110)

Over 6.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were 15th in the NBA last year, allowing 114 points per game.

The Magic were the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA last year, giving up 42 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Magic were ranked 19th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25.9 per game.

The Magic were the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13 makes per game.

LeBron James vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 31 28 7 5 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.