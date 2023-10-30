The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) face the Orlando Magic (2-0) on October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSFL.

Lakers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

Lakers vs Magic Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

Last season, the Lakers had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% higher than the 47.6% of shots the Magic's opponents hit.

Los Angeles had a 32-16 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Lakers were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Magic ranked 16th.

Last year, the Lakers scored 117.2 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 114 the Magic allowed.

When Los Angeles scored more than 114 points last season, it went 34-15.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Lakers scored 117 points per game at home last season, compared to 117.3 points per game when playing on the road.

Los Angeles surrendered 113.8 points per game last season at home, which was 5.6 fewer points than it allowed on the road (119.4).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Lakers performed better in home games last year, making 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.

