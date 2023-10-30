Lakers vs. Magic Injury Report Today - October 30
The Los Angeles Lakers' (1-2) injury report has three players listed as they ready for their Monday, October 30 game against the Orlando Magic (2-0) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup begins at 10:30 PM ET.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|PF
|Out
|Heel
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Cameron Reddish
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|3.7
|2.0
|0.0
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Kevon Harris: Questionable (Knee)
Lakers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lakers vs. Magic Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-2.5
|220.5
