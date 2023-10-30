The Los Angeles Lakers' (1-2) injury report has three players listed as they ready for their Monday, October 30 game against the Orlando Magic (2-0) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup begins at 10:30 PM ET.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee Cameron Reddish SF Questionable Foot 3.7 2.0 0.0

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Kevon Harris: Questionable (Knee)

Lakers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

Lakers vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -2.5 220.5

