Lakers vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) play the Orlando Magic (2-0) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL. The point total is 220.5 in the matchup.
Lakers vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-2.5
|220.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 62 of 82 games last season, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to score more than 220.5 points.
- Los Angeles' matchups last season had an average of 233.8 points, 13.3 more than this game's over/under.
- Los Angeles compiled a 41-41-0 ATS record last year.
- Los Angeles finished 20-11 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 64.5% of those games).
- The Lakers finished 17-6 last year (winning 73.9% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Lakers a 60.0% chance to win.
Lakers vs Magic Additional Info
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers did a better job covering the spread in home games (21-20-0) last season than they did in road affairs (20-21-0).
- The Lakers went over the total less consistently when playing at home last season, hitting the over in 19 of 41 home matchups (46.3%). On the road, they hit the over in 25 of 41 games (61%).
- Last season the Lakers recorded just 3.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Magic conceded (114).
- Los Angeles went 31-18 versus the spread and 34-15 overall when scoring more than 114 points.
Lakers vs. Magic Point Insights (Last Season)
|Lakers
|Magic
|117.2
|111.4
|6
|26
|31-18
|17-6
|34-15
|15-9
|116.6
|114
|20
|15
|23-7
|37-14
|24-6
|30-22
