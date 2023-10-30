The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) play the Orlando Magic (2-0) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL. The point total is 220.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -2.5 220.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 62 of 82 games last season, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to score more than 220.5 points.
  • Los Angeles' matchups last season had an average of 233.8 points, 13.3 more than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles compiled a 41-41-0 ATS record last year.
  • Los Angeles finished 20-11 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 64.5% of those games).
  • The Lakers finished 17-6 last year (winning 73.9% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Lakers a 60.0% chance to win.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers did a better job covering the spread in home games (21-20-0) last season than they did in road affairs (20-21-0).
  • The Lakers went over the total less consistently when playing at home last season, hitting the over in 19 of 41 home matchups (46.3%). On the road, they hit the over in 25 of 41 games (61%).
  • Last season the Lakers recorded just 3.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Magic conceded (114).
  • Los Angeles went 31-18 versus the spread and 34-15 overall when scoring more than 114 points.

Lakers vs. Magic Point Insights (Last Season)

Lakers Magic
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 111.4
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
31-18
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 17-6
34-15
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 15-9
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 114
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 15
23-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 37-14
24-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-22

