The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) play the Orlando Magic (2-0) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL. The point total is 220.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -2.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 62 of 82 games last season, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to score more than 220.5 points.

Los Angeles' matchups last season had an average of 233.8 points, 13.3 more than this game's over/under.

Los Angeles compiled a 41-41-0 ATS record last year.

Los Angeles finished 20-11 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 64.5% of those games).

The Lakers finished 17-6 last year (winning 73.9% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Lakers a 60.0% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers did a better job covering the spread in home games (21-20-0) last season than they did in road affairs (20-21-0).

The Lakers went over the total less consistently when playing at home last season, hitting the over in 19 of 41 home matchups (46.3%). On the road, they hit the over in 25 of 41 games (61%).

Last season the Lakers recorded just 3.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Magic conceded (114).

Los Angeles went 31-18 versus the spread and 34-15 overall when scoring more than 114 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Magic Point Insights (Last Season)

Lakers Magic 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 111.4 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 31-18 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 17-6 34-15 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-9 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 114 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 23-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-14 24-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.