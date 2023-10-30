Lakers vs. Magic October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM HST|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) square off against the Orlando Magic (1-0) at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL.
Lakers vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA, BSFL
Lakers Players to Watch
- Per game, Anthony Davis put up points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists last year. He also averaged 1.0 steal and 2.0 blocks.
- Last season, LeBron James recorded an average of 28.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.8 assists per game.
- Christian Wood's stats last season included 16.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He sank 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.
- D'Angelo Russell averaged 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Austin Reaves' numbers last season were 13.0 points, 3.0 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He sank 52.7% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero's numbers last season were 20.0 points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 29.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.
- Franz Wagner recorded 18.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.5 assists last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Markelle Fultz's numbers last season were 14.0 points, 3.9 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the field.
- Wendell Carter Jr. collected 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Cole Anthony posted 13.0 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made treys per contest.
Lakers vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lakers
|Magic
|117.2
|Points Avg.
|111.4
|116.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.0
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.0%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|34.6%
