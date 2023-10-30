On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) square off against the Orlando Magic (1-0) at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL.

Lakers vs. Magic Game Information

Lakers Players to Watch

Per game, Anthony Davis put up points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists last year. He also averaged 1.0 steal and 2.0 blocks.

Last season, LeBron James recorded an average of 28.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.8 assists per game.

Christian Wood's stats last season included 16.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He sank 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

D'Angelo Russell averaged 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Austin Reaves' numbers last season were 13.0 points, 3.0 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He sank 52.7% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero's numbers last season were 20.0 points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 29.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Franz Wagner recorded 18.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.5 assists last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Markelle Fultz's numbers last season were 14.0 points, 3.9 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr. collected 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Cole Anthony posted 13.0 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Lakers vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lakers Magic 117.2 Points Avg. 111.4 116.6 Points Allowed Avg. 114.0 48.2% Field Goal % 47.0% 34.6% Three Point % 34.6%

