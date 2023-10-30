The Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) hit the court against the Orlando Magic (2-0) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL.

Lakers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 112 - Magic 94

Lakers vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 2.5)

Lakers (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-17.9)

Lakers (-17.9) Pick OU: Under (220.5)



Under (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 205.5

Lakers Performance Insights

At 117.2 points scored per game and 116.6 points allowed last year, the Lakers were sixth in the league offensively and 20th defensively.

On the boards, Los Angeles was sixth in the league in rebounds (45.7 per game) last year. It was 25th in rebounds allowed (44.9 per game).

At 25.3 assists per game last year, the Lakers were 15th in the league.

At 13.5 turnovers committed per game and 12.1 turnovers forced last year, Los Angeles was 16th and 25th in the league, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Lakers were 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.8) last season. They were 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

