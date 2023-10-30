Lakers vs. Magic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 30
On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) play the Orlando Magic (2-0) at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lakers vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-2.5)
|220.5
|-150
|+125
Lakers vs Magic Additional Info
Lakers vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Lakers had a +47 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in NBA).
- The Magic's -210 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 111.4 points per game (26th in the NBA) while giving up 114 per contest (15th in the league).
- The two teams combined to score 228.6 points per game last season, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams gave up 230.6 points per contest last year, 10.1 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Los Angeles went 41-41-0 ATS last season.
- Orlando won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 36 times.
Lakers and Magic NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+1400
|+750
|-
|Magic
|+35000
|+8000
|-
