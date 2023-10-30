Should you bet on Jimmy Garoppolo getting into the end zone in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Garoppolo will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jimmy Garoppolo score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Garoppolo has rushed for 27 yards on 18 carries (5.4 ypg).

Garoppolo has not reached the end zone on the ground once in five games.

Jimmy Garoppolo Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Broncos 20 26 200 2 1 9 11 0 Week 2 @Bills 16 24 185 1 2 1 1 0 Week 3 Steelers 28 44 324 2 3 2 7 0 Week 5 Packers 22 31 208 1 1 4 4 0 Week 6 Patriots 14 22 162 1 1 2 4 0

Rep Jimmy Garoppolo with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.