Jimmy Garoppolo has a favorable matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Detroit Lions in Week 8 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Lions concede 240.6 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Garoppolo leads Las Vegas with 1,079 passing yards (215.8 per game) and a 68% completion rate (100-for-147). Garoppolo has totaled seven TD passes and eight interceptions. Also, Garoppolo has produced 27 rushing yards (5.4 per game) on 18 carries.

Garoppolo vs. the Lions

Garoppolo vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 314 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 314 PASS YPG / PASS TD Detroit has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Lions have given up one or more passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks this season.

Detroit has given up at least two passing touchdowns to four quarterbacks in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Lions this season.

The Lions yield 240.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Lions have totaled 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Lions' defense is 20th in the NFL in that category.

Raiders Player Previews

Jimmy Garoppolo Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 253.5 (-115)

253.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+105)

Garoppolo Passing Insights

Garoppolo has finished above his passing yards prop total once this year.

The Raiders pass on 59.8% of their plays and run on 40.2%. They are 31st in NFL action in points scored.

Garoppolo is No. 14 in the league averaging 7.3 yards per attempt (1,079 total yards passing).

Garoppolo has thrown for a touchdown in all five games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has 63.6% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

Garoppolo accounts for 28.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 21 of his total 147 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Garoppolo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 14-for-22 / 162 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 22-for-31 / 208 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 28-for-44 / 324 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 16-for-24 / 185 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/10/2023 Week 1 20-for-26 / 200 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

